Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Exynos 9610 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Exynos 9610

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Exynos 9610
Exynos 9610

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 9610 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 269% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 11.92 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 531K vs 174K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +171%
942
Exynos 9610
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +141%
2771
Exynos 9610
1151
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +204%
531131
Exynos 9610
174828

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 9610

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 9 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 11 3
Shading units 176 48
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 11.92 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 March 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Samsung Exynos 9610 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 990
2. Samsung Exynos 9825 or Exynos 990
3. HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Samsung Exynos 990
4. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) or Samsung Exynos 990
5. Apple A14 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 990
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Samsung Exynos 9610
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9610
8. HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Samsung Exynos 9610
9. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Samsung Exynos 9610
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Samsung Exynos 9610

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 9610 and Exynos 990, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish