Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1101K vs 384K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 9-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- 34% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|243697
|127124
|GPU
|478120
|119206
|Memory
|191931
|54151
|UX
|184166
|82801
|Total score
|1101264
|384302
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1329
927
Multi-Core Score
4198
2341
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|21 FPS
|Score
|-
|3566
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W72
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|-
