Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
VS
A11 Bionic
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1101K vs 384K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 9-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 34% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +187%
1101264
A11 Bionic
384302
CPU 243697 127124
GPU 478120 119206
Memory 191931 54151
UX 184166 82801
Total score 1101264 384302
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Score - 3566

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units - 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2022 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W72
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site -

