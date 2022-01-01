Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1101K vs 532K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2490 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|243697
|143829
|GPU
|478120
|195079
|Memory
|191931
|85033
|UX
|184166
|107266
|Total score
|1101264
|532250
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1329
1131
Multi-Core Score
4198
2924
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|68%
|Graphics test
|-
|31 FPS
|Score
|-
|5256
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|32
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W81
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|-
