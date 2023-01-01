Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs A17 Pro

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Performs 29% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1266K
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
1266919
A17 Pro +24%
1568646
CPU 361831 373446
GPU 492051 579682
Memory 180840 283791
UX 239560 341416
Total score 1266919 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 195.5 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 118.1 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 175.1 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 117.5 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 146.3 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 16.5 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 34 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 5.31 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 54 FPS -
Score 9082 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 47 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count - 19 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 Apple GPU
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 768 128
Total shaders 1536 768
FLOPS 2764.8 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8475 APL1V02
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, or ask any questions
