Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Has 2 more cores
- Performs 29% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1266K
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|361831
|373446
|GPU
|492051
|579682
|Memory
|180840
|283791
|UX
|239560
|341416
|Total score
|1266919
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +66%
2934
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +61%
7374
|Asset compression
|195.5 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|118.1 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|175.1 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|117.5 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|146.3 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|16.5 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|34 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|5.31 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|54 FPS
|-
|Score
|9082
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|19 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|768
|128
|Total shaders
|1536
|768
|FLOPS
|2764.8 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8475
|APL1V02
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|-
Cast your vote
18 (66.7%)
9 (33.3%)
Total votes: 27