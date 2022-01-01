Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1101K vs 728K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 243697 187698
GPU 478120 298218
Memory 191931 100887
UX 184166 137683
Total score 1101264 728782
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Score - 6418

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units - 20
Shading units - 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - S5E9845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site Google Tensor official site

