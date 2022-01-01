Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1034K vs 678K
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
AnTuTu 9
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|254517
|171453
|GPU
|453122
|236472
|Memory
|151409
|120484
|UX
|173588
|145025
|Total score
|1034111
|678934
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1326
976
Multi-Core Score
4190
3346
|Image compression
|-
|175.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|31.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|40 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|52.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|27.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|945.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|61%
|90%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|25 FPS
|Score
|9580
|4224
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|886 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6893
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
