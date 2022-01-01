Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1200

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 1200
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1034K vs 678K
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 254517 171453
GPU 453122 236472
Memory 151409 120484
UX 173588 145025
Total score 1034111 678934
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 175.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 31.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 40 words/s
Machine learning - 52.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% 90%
Graphics test 57 FPS 25 FPS
Score 9580 4224

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 47 FPS
[Ultra]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 886 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6893
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, or ask any questions
