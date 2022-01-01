Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 1031K

SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 243757 273413
GPU 454281 550767
Memory 161975 246809
UX 171145 195113
Total score 1031634 1277452
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units - 11
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 8533 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

