Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 1031K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|243757
|273413
|GPU
|454281
|550767
|Memory
|161975
|246809
|UX
|171145
|195113
|Total score
|1031634
|1277452
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1317
1306
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 +19%
4989
3DMark
|Stability
|61%
|-
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|-
|Score
|9580
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|11
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|8533 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
Cast your vote
41 (22.4%)
142 (77.6%)
Total votes: 183