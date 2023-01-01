Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1090K vs 334K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|245800
|96288
|GPU
|471042
|81608
|Memory
|182183
|61602
|UX
|182969
|93725
|Total score
|1090660
|334011
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +144%
1322
541
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +121%
4188
1898
|Image compression
|212.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|31.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|83.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|85 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|43 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|4.58 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1260 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|61%
|99%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|9607
|1098
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|72 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|58 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6781
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
