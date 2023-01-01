Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1090K vs 376K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +190%
1090660
Helio G99
376036
CPU 245800 103872
GPU 471042 84760
Memory 182183 85275
UX 182969 100549
Total score 1090660 376036
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 212.4 Mpixels/s 114.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 31.3 images/s 14.3 images/s
Speech recognition 83.5 words/s 36.1 words/s
Machine learning 85 images/s 30.2 images/s
Camera shooting 43 images/s 16.4 images/s
HTML 5 4.58 Mnodes/s 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1260 Krows/s 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% 99%
Graphics test 57 FPS 8 FPS
Score 9607 1362

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 47 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

