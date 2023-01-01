Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1090K vs 376K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|245800
|103872
|GPU
|471042
|84760
|Memory
|182183
|85275
|UX
|182969
|100549
|Total score
|1090660
|376036
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +135%
1322
562
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +127%
4188
1841
|Image compression
|212.4 Mpixels/s
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|31.3 images/s
|14.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|83.5 words/s
|36.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|85 images/s
|30.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|43 images/s
|16.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|4.58 Mnodes/s
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1260 Krows/s
|599.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|61%
|99%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|8 FPS
|Score
|9607
|1362
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
