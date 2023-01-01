Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Helio G99 VS Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Helio G99 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +190% 1090660 Helio G99 376036 CPU 245800 103872 GPU 471042 84760 Memory 182183 85275 UX 182969 100549 Total score 1090660 376036 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +135% 1322 Helio G99 562 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +127% 4188 Helio G99 1841 Image compression 212.4 Mpixels/s 114.8 Mpixels/s Face detection 31.3 images/s 14.3 images/s Speech recognition 83.5 words/s 36.1 words/s Machine learning 85 images/s 30.2 images/s Camera shooting 43 images/s 16.4 images/s HTML 5 4.58 Mnodes/s 1.73 Mnodes/s SQLite 1260 Krows/s 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +605% 9607 Helio G99 1362 Stability 61% 99% Graphics test 57 FPS 8 FPS Score 9607 1362

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 89 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 47 FPS

[Ultra] - Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 56 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS

[Ultra] - Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Helio G99

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache 6 MB - Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall GPU frequency 900 MHz 1000 MHz Execution units - 2 Shading units - 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X65 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13 5G support Yes No Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 May 2022 Class Flagship Mid range Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site