Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 680 VS Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 680 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Shows significantly better (up to 4.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1090K vs 268K

Shows significantly better (up to 4.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1090K vs 268K Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)

Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s) Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)

33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz) Announced 7-months later

Announced 7-months later Better instruction set architecture Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Higher GPU frequency (~24%)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +306% 1090660 Snapdragon 680 268784 CPU 245800 82218 GPU 471042 50002 Memory 182183 67147 UX 182969 69303 Total score 1090660 268784 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +251% 1322 Snapdragon 680 377 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +167% 4188 Snapdragon 680 1568 Image compression 212.4 Mpixels/s - Face detection 31.3 images/s - Speech recognition 83.5 words/s - Machine learning 85 images/s - Camera shooting 43 images/s - HTML 5 4.58 Mnodes/s - SQLite 1260 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +2074% 9607 Snapdragon 680 442 Stability 61% 99% Graphics test 57 FPS 2 FPS Score 9607 442

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 89 FPS

[Ultra] 59 FPS

[Medium] Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] 60 FPS

[Low] Fortnite 47 FPS

[Ultra] 23 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS

[Ultra] 65 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS

[Ultra] 62 FPS

[Medium] Genshin Impact 56 FPS

[Ultra] 26 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS

[Ultra] 54 FPS

[Ultra] Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro

1080 x 2400 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 680

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache 6 MB - Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 610 Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600 GPU frequency 900 MHz 1114 MHz Execution units - 2 Shading units - 96 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 686 Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X65 X11 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13 5G support Yes No Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.3 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 October 2021 Class Flagship Mid range Model number - SM6225 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site