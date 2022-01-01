Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 695
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1031K vs 403K
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|243757
|119437
|GPU
|454281
|99927
|Memory
|161975
|68799
|UX
|171145
|111775
|Total score
|1031634
|403502
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1317
702
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +106%
4186
2034
3DMark
|Stability
|61%
|99%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|9580
|1203
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|66 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|19 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 695
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|840 MHz
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|536 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
Cast your vote
6 (60%)
4 (40%)
Total votes: 10