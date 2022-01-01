Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
VS
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Total score 1121728 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 662
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7450-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
2. Apple A15 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
4. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
5. Samsung Exynos 2200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish