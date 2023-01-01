Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1064K vs 520K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|254360
|141111
|GPU
|450978
|184880
|Memory
|172848
|76857
|UX
|179504
|115836
|Total score
|1064881
|520635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1329
743
Multi-Core Score
4206
2623
|Image compression
|212.4 Mpixels/s
|153.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|31.3 images/s
|21 images/s
|Speech recognition
|83.5 words/s
|45.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|85 images/s
|48 images/s
|Camera shooting
|43 images/s
|26.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|4.58 Mnodes/s
|1.44 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1260 Krows/s
|846.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|63%
|92%
|Graphics test
|60 FPS
|18 FPS
|Score
|10178
|3094
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 855
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|585 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|768
|384
|FLOPS
|2765 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8475
|SM8150
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
