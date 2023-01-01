Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 855

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1064K vs 520K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

CPU 254360 141111
GPU 450978 184880
Memory 172848 76857
UX 179504 115836
Total score 1064881 520635
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 212.4 Mpixels/s 153.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 31.3 images/s 21 images/s
Speech recognition 83.5 words/s 45.7 words/s
Machine learning 85 images/s 48 images/s
Camera shooting 43 images/s 26.2 images/s
HTML 5 4.58 Mnodes/s 1.44 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1260 Krows/s 846.9 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 63% 92%
Graphics test 60 FPS 18 FPS
Score 10178 3094

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 47 FPS
[Ultra]		 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 768 KB
L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 585 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 768 384
FLOPS 2765 Gigaflops 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2022 December 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8475 SM8150
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

