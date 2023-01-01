Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 860
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860
- Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1090K vs 567K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2960 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|245800
|151132
|GPU
|471042
|205657
|Memory
|182183
|99765
|UX
|182969
|110578
|Total score
|1090660
|567554
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1322
735
Multi-Core Score
4188
2585
|Image compression
|212.4 Mpixels/s
|142.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|31.3 images/s
|19.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|83.5 words/s
|45.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|85 images/s
|44.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|43 images/s
|22.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|4.58 Mnodes/s
|1.67 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1260 Krows/s
|774 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|61%
|97%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|20 FPS
|Score
|9607
|3456
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|1037 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
