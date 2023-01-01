Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 860 VS Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 860 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860

Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1090K vs 567K

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)

Announced 3-years and 2-months later

Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)

Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

8% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2960 MHz)

Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +92% 1090660 Snapdragon 860 567554 CPU 245800 151132 GPU 471042 205657 Memory 182183 99765 UX 182969 110578 Total score 1090660 567554 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +80% 1322 Snapdragon 860 735 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +62% 4188 Snapdragon 860 2585 Image compression 212.4 Mpixels/s 142.1 Mpixels/s Face detection 31.3 images/s 19.9 images/s Speech recognition 83.5 words/s 45.1 words/s Machine learning 85 images/s 44.8 images/s Camera shooting 43 images/s 22.6 images/s HTML 5 4.58 Mnodes/s 1.67 Mnodes/s SQLite 1260 Krows/s 774 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +178% 9607 Snapdragon 860 3456 Stability 61% 97% Graphics test 57 FPS 20 FPS Score 9607 3456

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 89 FPS

[Ultra] 58 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] 54 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite 47 FPS

[Ultra] 26 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS

[Ultra] 56 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS

[Ultra] 98 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact 56 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS

[Ultra] 56 FPS

[Ultra] Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro

1080 x 2400 Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 860

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)

3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver) Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2960 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.1-A L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 640 Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600 GPU frequency 900 MHz 675 MHz Execution units - 2 Shading units - 384 FLOPS - 1037 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.13 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 690 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X65 X24 LTE, X50 5G 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info Announced May 2022 April 2019 Class Flagship Flagship Model number - SM8150-AC Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site