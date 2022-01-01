Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1121K vs 652K
- Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|179581
|GPU
|-
|217033
|Memory
|-
|117282
|UX
|-
|135531
|Total score
|1121728
|652927
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1320
938
Multi-Core Score
4223
3481
|Image compression
|-
|164.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|49.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|50 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|29.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.25 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|880 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|26 FPS
|Score
|-
|4370
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 865
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
