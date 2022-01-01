Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1121K vs 842K
- Announced 11-months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2995 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|218327
|GPU
|-
|323190
|Memory
|-
|128276
|UX
|-
|170014
|Total score
|1121728
|842831
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1320
1179
Multi-Core Score
4223
3646
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|33 FPS
|Score
|-
|5621
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2995 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8350-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1