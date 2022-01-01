Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Exynos 2200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 2200 (Samsung Xclipse 920). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1121K vs 946K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|223163
|GPU
|-
|391575
|Memory
|-
|175188
|UX
|-
|154579
|Total score
|1121728
|946224
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1320
1163
Multi-Core Score
4223
3573
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|63%
|Graphics test
|-
|41 FPS
|Score
|-
|6900
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Exynos 2200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|RDNA 2
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|24
|Shading units
|-
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|January 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|S5E9925
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
