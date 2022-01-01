Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Exynos 2200 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 2200 (Samsung Xclipse 920). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1121K vs 946K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 +19%
1121728
Exynos 2200
946224
CPU - 223163
GPU - 391575
Memory - 175188
UX - 154579
Total score 1121728 946224
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 41 FPS
Score - 6900

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Exynos 2200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Samsung Xclipse 920
Architecture Adreno 700 RDNA 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1300 MHz
Execution units - 24
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 3000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 422 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 January 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - S5E9925
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site Samsung Exynos 2200 official site

