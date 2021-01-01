Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Kirin 659

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Kirin 659
Unisoc SC9863A
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • 48% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Kirin 659

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
137
Kirin 659 +42%
194
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
620
Kirin 659 +40%
868
Image compression - 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition - 14.4 words/s
Machine learning - 10 images/s
Camera shooting - 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 335.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS - 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2018 January 2017
Class Low end Mid range

