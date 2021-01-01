Unisoc SC9863A vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- 48% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Kirin 659 +42%
194
Multi-Core Score
620
Kirin 659 +40%
868
|Image compression
|-
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|335.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
