Unisoc SC9863A vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Kirin 710A

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Kirin 710A
Unisoc SC9863A
Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 9 score – 198K vs 122K
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Kirin 710A

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc SC9863A
122422
Kirin 710A +62%
198158
CPU 38316 67245
GPU 11742 33322
Memory 39056 41249
UX 32917 55364
Total score 122422 198158
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
139
Kirin 710A +129%
319
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
633
Kirin 710A +82%
1154

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 48 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G51
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 1000 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS - 83.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 June 2020
Class Low end Mid range

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
