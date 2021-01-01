Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio G70 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio G70

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Helio G70
Unisoc SC9863A
Helio G70

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 195K vs 122K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Helio G70

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc SC9863A
122422
Helio G70 +60%
195406
CPU 38316 68040
GPU 11742 33284
Memory 39056 37370
UX 32917 55953
Total score 122422 195406
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
139
Helio G70 +181%
391
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
633
Helio G70 +109%
1322

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 31 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio G70 official site

