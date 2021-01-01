Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio G80

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Helio G80
Unisoc SC9863A
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 74423
GPU 10559 44670
Memory 35733 43475
UX 21656 41133
Total score - 197851
Total score - 197851

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
137
Helio G80 +153%
347
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
620
Helio G80 +106%
1276
Image compression - 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.4 words/s
Machine learning - 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
