Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
16
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|36842
|39267
|GPU
|10559
|5607
|Memory
|35733
|25856
|UX
|21656
|14233
|Total score
|-
|96352
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Helio P22 +12%
154
Multi-Core Score
620
Helio P22 +18%
730
|Image compression
|-
|23.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.81 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|8.82 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.31 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.51 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|150.25 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
