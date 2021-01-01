Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio P23

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Helio P23
Unisoc SC9863A
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Helio P23

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 40715
GPU 10559 15389
Memory 35733 26934
UX 21656 19069
Total score - 102479
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
137
Helio P23 +12%
153
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
620
Helio P23 +37%
851
Image compression - 67.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 15.7 words/s
Machine learning - 12.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.57 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 331.05 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 770 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS - 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2018 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6763V/CT
Official page - MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 625 vs Unisoc SC9863A
2. Snapdragon 439 vs Unisoc SC9863A
3. Snapdragon 660 vs Unisoc SC9863A
4. Helio P22 vs Unisoc SC9863A
5. Helio G80 vs Unisoc SC9863A
6. Snapdragon 665 vs Helio P23
7. Kirin 710 vs Helio P23
8. Snapdragon 660 vs Helio P23
9. Snapdragon 450 vs Helio P23
10. Helio P70 vs Helio P23

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish