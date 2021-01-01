Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio P23
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|36842
|40715
|GPU
|10559
|15389
|Memory
|35733
|26934
|UX
|21656
|19069
|Total score
|-
|102479
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Helio P23 +12%
153
Multi-Core Score
620
Helio P23 +37%
851
|Image compression
|-
|67.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|15.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.57 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|331.05 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio P23
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|770 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|49.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6763V/CT
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1