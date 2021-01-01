Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|36842
|68803
|GPU
|10559
|23779
|Memory
|35733
|24831
|UX
|21656
|32378
|Total score
|-
|168495
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Helio P60 +96%
269
Multi-Core Score
620
Helio P60 +81%
1124
|Image compression
|-
|77.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|17.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.57 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|419.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio P60
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|128
|48
|FLOPS
|-
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|February 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6771
|Official page
|-
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
