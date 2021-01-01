Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio P60

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Helio P60
Unisoc SC9863A
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Helio P60

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 68803
GPU 10559 23779
Memory 35733 24831
UX 21656 32378
Total score - 168495
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
137
Helio P60 +96%
269
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
620
Helio P60 +81%
1124
Image compression - 77.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 17.1 words/s
Machine learning - 12.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.55 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.57 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 419.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 128 48
FLOPS - 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 February 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6771
Official page - Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc SC9863A vs Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Unisoc SC9863A vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
3. Unisoc SC9863A vs HiSilicon Kirin 710
4. Unisoc SC9863A vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
5. Unisoc SC9863A vs MediaTek Helio G80
6. Mediatek Helio P60 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
7. Mediatek Helio P60 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
8. Mediatek Helio P60 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
9. Mediatek Helio P60 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
10. Mediatek Helio P60 vs MediaTek Helio G85

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish