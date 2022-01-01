Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio P70 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Helio P70
Unisoc SC9863A
Helio P70

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 181K vs 106K
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Helio P70

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc SC9863A
106146
Helio P70 +71%
181207
CPU 35446 70308
GPU 10673 33874
Memory 26463 26517
UX 33455 50202
Total score 106146 181207
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
138
Helio P70 +117%
300
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
623
Helio P70 +125%
1403
Image compression 22.65 Mpixels/s 82.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 4.66 images/s 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition 11.8 words/s 16.45 words/s
Machine learning 6.12 images/s 12.2 images/s
Camera shooting 3.04 images/s 9.58 images/s
HTML 5 0.48 Mnodes/s 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite 142.05 Krows/s 429.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Score - 719

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 128 48
FLOPS - 78.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 October 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6771V/CT
Official page - MediaTek Helio P70 official site

