Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio P70
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 181K vs 106K
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|35446
|70308
|GPU
|10673
|33874
|Memory
|26463
|26517
|UX
|33455
|50202
|Total score
|106146
|181207
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
138
Helio P70 +117%
300
Multi-Core Score
623
Helio P70 +125%
1403
|Image compression
|22.65 Mpixels/s
|82.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|4.66 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|11.8 words/s
|16.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|6.12 images/s
|12.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|3.04 images/s
|9.58 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|142.05 Krows/s
|429.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Score
|-
|719
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio P70
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|128
|48
|FLOPS
|-
|78.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|October 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6771V/CT
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1