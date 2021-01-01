Unisoc SC9863A vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|38316
|-
|GPU
|11742
|-
|Memory
|39056
|-
|UX
|32917
|-
|Total score
|123460
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +7%
139
130
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +45%
637
440
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and MediaTek MT6737
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|-
|500-650 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6737
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1