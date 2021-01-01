Unisoc SC9863A vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 123K vs 39K
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1500 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|38316
|14739
|GPU
|11742
|2342
|Memory
|39056
|5767
|UX
|32917
|16069
|Total score
|123460
|39069
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +31%
139
106
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +82%
637
350
|Image compression
|-
|14.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|2.68 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|7.78 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|3.59 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|1.27 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.37 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|80.65 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and MediaTek MT6739
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|570 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|1
|Shading units
|128
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6739
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
