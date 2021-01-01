Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs MediaTek MT6739 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs MediaTek MT6739

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
MediaTek MT6739
Unisoc SC9863A
MediaTek MT6739

We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 123K vs 39K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
MediaTek MT6739

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc SC9863A +216%
123460
MediaTek MT6739
39069
CPU 38316 14739
GPU 11742 2342
Memory 39056 5767
UX 32917 16069
Total score 123460 39069
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 14.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 2.68 images/s
Speech recognition - 7.78 words/s
Machine learning - 3.59 images/s
Camera shooting - 1.27 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.37 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 80.65 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and MediaTek MT6739

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 PowerVR GE8100
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency - 570 MHz
Execution units 4 1
Shading units 128 16
FLOPS - 21 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6177M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6739
Official page - MediaTek MT6739 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Unisoc SC9863A
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Unisoc SC9863A
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 vs Unisoc SC9863A
4. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Unisoc SC9863A
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Unisoc SC9863A
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 vs MediaTek MT6739
7. MediaTek Helio G35 vs MediaTek MT6739
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 vs MediaTek MT6739
9. MediaTek Helio G25 vs MediaTek MT6739
10. MediaTek MT6737 vs MediaTek MT6739

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6739 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish