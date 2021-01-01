Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs MediaTek MT6750 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs MediaTek MT6750

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
MediaTek MT6750
Unisoc SC9863A
MediaTek MT6750

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. GeekBench 5
  5. Specs
  6. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
MediaTek MT6750

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 39.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 5.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 12.65 words/s
Machine learning - 7.22 images/s
Camera shooting - 1.87 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 204.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and MediaTek MT6750

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-T860 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency - 520 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS - 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2018 August 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6750
Official page - MediaTek MT6750 official site

