Unisoc SC9863A vs MediaTek MT6750
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1500 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +13%
137
121
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +25%
620
495
|Image compression
|-
|39.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|5.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|12.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|7.22 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|1.87 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|204.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and MediaTek MT6750
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|-
|520 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|August 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6750
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
