Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 425

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Snapdragon 425
Unisoc SC9863A
Snapdragon 425

We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Snapdragon 425

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 38316 -
GPU 11742 -
Memory 39056 -
UX 32917 -
Total score 123460 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 26.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 3.52 images/s
Speech recognition - 10.9 words/s
Machine learning - 6.44 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.48 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 134.1 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 308
Architecture Rogue Adreno 300
GPU frequency - 500 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 24
FLOPS - 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MSM8917
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc SC9863A and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
2. Unisoc SC9863A and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
3. Unisoc SC9863A and MediaTek Helio P22
4. Unisoc SC9863A and HiSilicon Kirin 710
5. Unisoc SC9863A and MediaTek Helio G35
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Samsung Exynos 9611
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 450
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 439
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and MediaTek Helio G85

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 425 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish