Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|38316
|-
|GPU
|11742
|-
|Memory
|39056
|-
|UX
|32917
|-
|Total score
|123460
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +9%
139
128
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +52%
637
418
|Image compression
|-
|26.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|3.52 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|10.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|6.44 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|134.1 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 425
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|-
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|24
|FLOPS
|-
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8917
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
