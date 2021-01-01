Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 9 score – 123K vs 98K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|38316
|32249
|GPU
|11742
|14021
|Memory
|39056
|20753
|UX
|32917
|30639
|Total score
|123460
|98978
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
139
Snapdragon 430 +27%
176
Multi-Core Score
637
Snapdragon 430 +57%
1001
|Image compression
|-
|21.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|11 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.88 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.89 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|136 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 430
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8937
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1