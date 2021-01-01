Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 430 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 430

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Snapdragon 430
Unisoc SC9863A
Snapdragon 430

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 9 score – 123K vs 98K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Snapdragon 430

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc SC9863A +25%
123460
Snapdragon 430
98978
CPU 38316 32249
GPU 11742 14021
Memory 39056 20753
UX 32917 30639
Total score 123460 98978
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 21.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 11 words/s
Machine learning - 5.88 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.89 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.48 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 136 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 430

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 3 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 505
Architecture Rogue Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 500 MHz
Execution units 4 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2015
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MSM8937
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Unisoc SC9863A
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Unisoc SC9863A
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Unisoc SC9863A
4. MediaTek Helio G80 and Unisoc SC9863A
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Unisoc SC9863A
6. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 430
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 430
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 430
10. MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 430 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish