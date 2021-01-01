Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 9 score – 164K vs 122K
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|38316
|55909
|GPU
|11742
|23543
|Memory
|39056
|40784
|UX
|32917
|42940
|Total score
|122422
|164749
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
139
Snapdragon 460 +86%
258
Multi-Core Score
633
Snapdragon 460 +83%
1159
|Image compression
|-
|77.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|19.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|14.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.61 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|422.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
