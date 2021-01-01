Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 134K vs 122K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks


AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|38316
|45184
|GPU
|11742
|16398
|Memory
|39056
|32309
|UX
|32917
|39471
|Total score
|122422
|134250
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
139
Snapdragon 630 +27%
176
Multi-Core Score
633
Snapdragon 630 +57%
994
|Image compression
|-
|70.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|18.35 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.58 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.27 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|323.5 Krows/s
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 630
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM630
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
