We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 134K vs 122K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Snapdragon 630

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc SC9863A
122422
Snapdragon 630 +10%
134250
CPU 38316 45184
GPU 11742 16398
Memory 39056 32309
UX 32917 39471
Total score 122422 134250
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 70.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 18.35 words/s
Machine learning - 12.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.58 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.27 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 323.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 508
Architecture Rogue Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 4 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 May 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM630
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

