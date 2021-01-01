Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 632

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Snapdragon 632
Unisoc SC9863A
Snapdragon 632

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Snapdragon 632

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 38316 62654
GPU 11742 11675
Memory 39056 30153
UX 32917 16986
Total score 122422 122861
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 81 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 18.95 words/s
Machine learning - 13.05 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.73 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.05 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 506
Architecture Rogue Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 725 MHz
Execution units 4 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 124.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem - X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 June 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM632
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 632 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
