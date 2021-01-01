Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|38316
|62654
|GPU
|11742
|11675
|Memory
|39056
|30153
|UX
|32917
|16986
|Total score
|122422
|122861
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
139
Snapdragon 632 +93%
268
Multi-Core Score
633
Snapdragon 632 +66%
1052
|Image compression
|-
|81 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|18.95 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|13.05 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|8.73 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|426.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 632
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|725 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|124.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM632
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1