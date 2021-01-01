Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 175K vs 122K
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|38316
|57490
|GPU
|11742
|24466
|Memory
|39056
|35451
|UX
|32917
|54658
|Total score
|122422
|175212
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
139
Snapdragon 636 +100%
278
Multi-Core Score
633
Snapdragon 636 +80%
1140
|Image compression
|-
|75.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|10.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|20.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|15.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.79 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.51 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|410.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 636
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|October 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM636
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
