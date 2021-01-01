Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 636

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 175K vs 122K
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Snapdragon 636

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc SC9863A
122422
Snapdragon 636 +43%
175212
CPU 38316 57490
GPU 11742 24466
Memory 39056 35451
UX 32917 54658
Total score 122422 175212
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 75.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 20.45 words/s
Machine learning - 15.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.79 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.51 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 410.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 509
Architecture Rogue Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Execution units 4 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 October 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM636
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
