We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

CPU 36842 69937
GPU 10559 24360
Memory 35733 32441
UX 21656 27977
Total score - 155476
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 88.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.1 words/s
Machine learning - 18.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 487.4 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP 3 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 512
Architecture Rogue Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 4 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS - 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 May 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

