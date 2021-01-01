Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|36842
|69937
|GPU
|10559
|24360
|Memory
|35733
|32441
|UX
|21656
|27977
|Total score
|-
|155476
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Snapdragon 660 +144%
334
Multi-Core Score
620
Snapdragon 660 +112%
1312
|Image compression
|-
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|18.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|487.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
