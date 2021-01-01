Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|36842
|71698
|GPU
|10559
|33657
|Memory
|35733
|42670
|UX
|21656
|32113
|Total score
|-
|173777
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Snapdragon 665 +128%
313
Multi-Core Score
620
Snapdragon 665 +114%
1329
|Image compression
|-
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|21.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|16.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|10.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|468 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|53 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 665
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6125
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
