Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 665

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Snapdragon 665
Unisoc SC9863A
Snapdragon 665

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Snapdragon 665

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 71698
GPU 10559 33657
Memory 35733 42670
UX 21656 32113
Total score - 173777
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 87.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 21.45 words/s
Machine learning - 16.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 10.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.8 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 468 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 29 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 610
Architecture Rogue Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 600 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 April 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM6125
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

