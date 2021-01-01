Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 336K vs 123K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|38316
|105759
|GPU
|11742
|85686
|Memory
|39056
|52933
|UX
|32917
|90296
|Total score
|123460
|336101
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
139
Snapdragon 720G +316%
578
Multi-Core Score
637
Snapdragon 720G +167%
1700
|Image compression
|-
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.15 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|561.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2