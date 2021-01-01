Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 720G

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Snapdragon 720G
Unisoc SC9863A
Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 336K vs 123K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Snapdragon 720G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc SC9863A
123460
Snapdragon 720G +172%
336101
CPU 38316 105759
GPU 11742 85686
Memory 39056 52933
UX 32917 90296
Total score 123460 336101
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 108.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.15 words/s
Machine learning - 25.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 16.15 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.18 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 561.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 618
Architecture Rogue Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS - 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
