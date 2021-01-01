Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 820

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Snapdragon 820
Unisoc SC9863A
Snapdragon 820

We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 34% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Snapdragon 820

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 63233
GPU 10559 56800
Memory 35733 26215
UX 21656 23240
Total score - 166884
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 48 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.36 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.45 words/s
Machine learning - 17 images/s
Camera shooting - 10.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.68 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 231.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1600 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 530
Architecture Rogue Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 624 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 256
FLOPS - 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8996
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 9611
2. Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 665
3. Unisoc SC9863A vs Kirin 710
4. Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 450
5. Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio P60
6. Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 730
7. Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 730G
8. Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 765G
9. Snapdragon 820 vs Snapdragon 855
10. Snapdragon 820 vs Kirin 970

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 820 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish