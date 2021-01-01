Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- 46% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|36842
|58492
|GPU
|10559
|54966
|Memory
|35733
|29058
|UX
|21656
|32663
|Total score
|-
|172577
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Snapdragon 821 +146%
337
Multi-Core Score
620
Snapdragon 821 +20%
745
|Image compression
|-
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|7.96 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|15.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|14 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|10.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|239.7 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 821
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|653 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|July 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
