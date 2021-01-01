Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 821 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 821

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Snapdragon 821
Unisoc SC9863A
Snapdragon 821

We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 46% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Snapdragon 821

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 58492
GPU 10559 54966
Memory 35733 29058
UX 21656 32663
Total score - 172577
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 51.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 7.96 images/s
Speech recognition - 15.4 words/s
Machine learning - 14 images/s
Camera shooting - 10.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.71 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 239.7 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 821

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1600 MHz 2342 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 530
Architecture Rogue Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 653 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 256
FLOPS - 519 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24 бит

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 July 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8996 Pro
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site

