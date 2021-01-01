Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 7870
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
19
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|36842
|36387
|GPU
|10559
|7985
|Memory
|35733
|22841
|UX
|21656
|17087
|Total score
|-
|83876
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +10%
137
125
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +29%
620
482
|Image compression
|-
|20.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.16 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|12.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.76 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.79 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.45 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|130.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Exynos 7870
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|-
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|1
|Shading units
|128
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|23 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1