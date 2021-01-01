Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 7870 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Exynos 7870

AnTuTu 8

CPU 36842 36387
GPU 10559 7985
Memory 35733 22841
UX 21656 17087
Total score - 83876
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 20.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.16 images/s
Speech recognition - 12.3 words/s
Machine learning - 5.76 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.79 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.45 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 130.2 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-T830 MP1
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency - 700 MHz
Execution units 4 1
Shading units 128 16
FLOPS - 23 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7870 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7870 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
