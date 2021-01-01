Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 7872 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 7872

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Exynos 7872
Unisoc SC9863A
Exynos 7872

We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Exynos 7872

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
137
Exynos 7872 +113%
292
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 48.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 6.86 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.1 words/s
Machine learning - 10.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.89 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 233.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Exynos 7872

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G71 MP1
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units 4 1
Shading units 128 16
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 January 2018
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7872 official site

