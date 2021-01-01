Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 7872
We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Exynos 7872 +113%
292
Multi-Core Score
620
Exynos 7872 +25%
772
|Image compression
|-
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|6.86 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|16.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|10.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.89 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|233.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Exynos 7872
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|1
|Shading units
|128
|16
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|January 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
