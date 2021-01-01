Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 7880 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1600 MHz)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 39513
GPU 10559 18567
Memory 35733 25235
UX 21656 21853
Total score - 105105
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 66.05 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.32 images/s
Speech recognition - 19 words/s
Machine learning - 12.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.36 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.22 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 331.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Exynos 7880

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-T830 MP3
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 128 16
FLOPS - 71 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1033 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 16.5 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 January 2017
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7880 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7880 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
