Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 7885 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 7885

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Exynos 7885
Unisoc SC9863A
Exynos 7885

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 9 score – 176K vs 122K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Exynos 7885

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc SC9863A
122422
Exynos 7885 +44%
176106
CPU 38316 57219
GPU 11742 28095
Memory 39056 33491
UX 32917 54577
Total score 122422 176106
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
139
Exynos 7885 +132%
322
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
633
Exynos 7885 +64%
1040
Image compression - 60.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.46 images/s
Speech recognition - 20.8 words/s
Machine learning - 14.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 7.03 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.18 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 312.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Exynos 7885

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 1300 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS - 29 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 February 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7885 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Unisoc SC9863A
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 vs Unisoc SC9863A
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Unisoc SC9863A
4. MediaTek Helio P22 vs Unisoc SC9863A
5. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Unisoc SC9863A
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Samsung Exynos 7885
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
10. Samsung Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7885

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7885 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish