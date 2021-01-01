Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 7885
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Announced 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
- Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 9 score – 176K vs 122K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|38316
|57219
|GPU
|11742
|28095
|Memory
|39056
|33491
|UX
|32917
|54577
|Total score
|122422
|176106
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
139
Exynos 7885 +132%
322
Multi-Core Score
633
Exynos 7885 +64%
1040
|Image compression
|-
|60.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.46 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|20.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|14.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|7.03 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.18 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|312.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Exynos 7885
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|1300 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|29 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|February 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
