We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 9 score – 150K vs 122K
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
122422
150247
CPU 38316 50057
GPU 11742 23292
Memory 39056 28923
UX 32917 47973
Total score 122422 150247
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
633
1015
Image compression - 58.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.23 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.65 words/s
Machine learning - 13.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 6.64 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.18 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 311.15 Krows/s

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 770 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS - 65 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 February 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7904 official site

