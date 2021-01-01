Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 850 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 850

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)

Unisoc SC9863A
Exynos 850

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 47319
GPU 10559 20564
Memory 35733 35627
UX 21656 21661
Total score - 126001
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
137
Exynos 850 +18%
161
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
620
Exynos 850 +50%
933
Image compression - 71.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.11 images/s
Speech recognition - 17 words/s
Machine learning - 12.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.06 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 356.2 Krows/s

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 28 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 3 W 7 W

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G52 MP1
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 26 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Announced November 2018 May 2020
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 850 official site

