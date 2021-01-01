Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 9609 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 9609

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Exynos 9609
Unisoc SC9863A
Exynos 9609

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 9609 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 9 score – 215K vs 122K
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Exynos 9609

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc SC9863A
122422
Exynos 9609 +76%
215583
CPU 38316 71966
GPU 11742 38434
Memory 39056 52307
UX 32917 50352
Total score 122422 215583
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
139
Exynos 9609 +140%
333
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
633
Exynos 9609 +99%
1260
Image compression - 77.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 25.65 words/s
Machine learning - 18.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.99 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 441.15 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Exynos 9609

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 3 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 128 48
FLOPS - 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 May 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 9609 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Unisoc SC9863A
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Unisoc SC9863A
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Unisoc SC9863A
4. MediaTek Helio P22 and Unisoc SC9863A
5. MediaTek Helio G80 and Unisoc SC9863A
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Samsung Exynos 9609
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Samsung Exynos 9609
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Samsung Exynos 9609
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Samsung Exynos 9609
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Samsung Exynos 9609

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 9609 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish