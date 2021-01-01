Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 9611 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Exynos 9611

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Exynos 9611
Unisoc SC9863A
Exynos 9611

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Exynos 9611

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 55979
GPU 10559 48708
Memory 35733 43050
UX 21656 38397
Total score - 179829
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
137
Exynos 9611 +136%
324
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
620
Exynos 9611 +93%
1196
Image compression - 74.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 25 words/s
Machine learning - 17.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.82 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.24 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 434 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 31 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 38 FPS
[High]
Device - Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Exynos 9611

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 3 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 128 48
FLOPS - 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 9611 official site

