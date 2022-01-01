Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T606 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Unisoc T606 vs Helio G90T

Unisoc T606
VS
Helio G90T
Unisoc T606
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 332K vs 179K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T606
179886
Helio G90T +85%
332251
CPU 59385 96604
GPU 26274 86503
Memory 34858 60011
UX 59038 87565
Total score 179886 332251
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606
315
Helio G90T +57%
496
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606
1182
Helio G90T +38%
1626
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Unisoc T606
396
Helio G90T +232%
1315
Stability - 96%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Score 396 1315

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 July 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6785V/CC
Official page Unisoc T606 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc T606 vs MediaTek Helio P35
2. Unisoc T606 vs MediaTek Helio G80
3. Unisoc T606 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
4. Unisoc T606 vs MediaTek Helio G25
5. Unisoc T606 vs Tiger T610
6. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Apple A12 Bionic
8. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Helio G80
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Unisoc T606, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish