Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T606 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Unisoc T606 vs Helio P23

Unisoc T606
VS
Helio P23
Unisoc T606
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 9 score – 179K vs 110K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Helio P23

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T606 +63%
179886
Helio P23
110316
CPU 59385 36071
GPU 26274 14787
Memory 34858 27908
UX 59038 31015
Total score 179886 110316
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +106%
315
Helio P23
153
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +37%
1182
Helio P23
860
Image compression - 67.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 15.7 words/s
Machine learning - 12.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.57 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 331.05 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 396 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS - 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2021 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6763V/CT
Official page Unisoc T606 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Unisoc T606
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Unisoc T606
3. Samsung Exynos 850 vs Unisoc T606
4. MediaTek Helio G35 vs Unisoc T606
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs MediaTek Helio P23
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio P23
7. MediaTek Helio G25 vs Helio P23
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Unisoc T606, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish