Unisoc T606 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|55909
|GPU
|-
|23543
|Memory
|-
|40784
|UX
|-
|42940
|Total score
|-
|161650
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +21%
309
255
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +1%
1167
1155
|Image compression
|-
|77.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|19.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|14.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.61 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|422.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|1 FPS
|Score
|-
|241
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
