Unisoc T606 vs Snapdragon 460

Unisoc T606
VS
Snapdragon 460
Unisoc T606
Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Snapdragon 460

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 55909
GPU - 23543
Memory - 40784
UX - 42940
Total score - 161650
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +1%
1167
Snapdragon 460
1155
Image compression - 77.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.1 words/s
Machine learning - 14.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.61 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 422.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 1 FPS
Score - 241

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 33 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 31 FPS
[Medium]
Device - OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 610
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 256
FLOPS - 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2021 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Unisoc T606, or ask any questions
